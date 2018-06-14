There are a lot of gritty crime dramas on the market, which is great for people who love to solve mysteries and take a look into the depths of the human psyche. But because there are only so many hours in a day, it can be difficult to choose just which one to view. Well, TV viewers, executive producer Jessica Biel wants to make that decision easier for you with the second season of her USA series, The Sinner.
Biel unveiled the Season 2 trailer on her Instagram on Thursday, writing, "Once again, we know WHO did it… but we don't know WHY. Here's an exclusive first look at #TheSinner Season 2." And believe us, it's a doozy (and, by "doozy," we mean "creepy as hell).
The first look takes us into the scene of the crime, a hotel room in which a 13-year-old kid named Julian (Elisha Henig) murdered his parents. That's scary, yes, but what's even more frightening is when we see a close-up of his face as he says, "It wasn't supposed to hurt."
As in the first season, Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) must investigate not how the crime was committed, but what drove the killer to act so violently. What could make a child want to kill his own parents, and why are so many people in his rural New York town, such as Vera (Carrie Coon), so eager to keep secrets?
Biel, who starred in the first season as Cora, a woman with a dark history who stabbed a man to death in broad daylight at the beach, won't appear in the second season. However, Coon seems more than up to the task of keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Additionally, actor Tracy Letts (who's married to Coon IRL), will star as Jack, one of Ambrose's old friends.
Season 2 of The Sinner will premiere on August 1 on USA Network.
