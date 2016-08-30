Many believe the part should have gone to an actual trans woman, especially since this group is already underrepresented in the film industry.
Matt Bomer playing a trans woman is the perfect example of how cis gay men throw us under the bus for capitalism and assimilation.— Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) August 28, 2016
Before Matt Bomer's tearful speeches about playing a trans, I hope someone shows him his interviews about not getting work for being gay— Ira Madison III (@ira) August 30, 2016
You trying to tell a story that is best told by a trans person is you not being aware of those barriers. @MattBomer pic.twitter.com/5br5MwbtcX— Griselda Blanco (@Sanniel) August 30, 2016
Others are lamenting that Bomer did not appear to want to engage in conversations about the casting decision. Trans actress Jamie Clayton claims he blocked her.
It's sad that this happens instead of wanting to have a conversation about how to help. #transisbeautiful @MattBomer pic.twitter.com/k4Qpap5dLW— Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) August 30, 2016
Matt Bomer who is playing a trans woman, is blocking trans actresses who want to talk to him.— Thirty Helens (@30_Helens) August 30, 2016
Good look, bro. Good look.
But some are saying that Bomer was a good choice as a gay man and trans ally.
You should appreciate @MattBomer , gay and a strong LGBTQ ally, who will take on the role with intelligence, sensibility and awareness.— it won't be soon (@mecorusso) August 30, 2016
We know that you are a sensitive man and a talented actor,you must keep on smiling,we love and support you unconditionally !— Pier (@freebornpier) August 30, 2016
In the film, Bomer plays a sex worker who forms an unlikely friendship with a suicidal widow, according to Variety. Mark Ruffalo will serve as executive producer, along with Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve.