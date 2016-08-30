Story from Movies

Twitter Is Outraged That Matt Bomer Is Playing A Transgender Woman

Suzannah Weiss
The casting of actors in roles that don't match their identities has long been controversial. For example, a number of movies have been criticized for casting white people as people of color. Most recently, the Tim McNeil film Anything came under fire for casting Matt Bomer, a cisgender man, as a transgender woman.

Many believe the part should have gone to an actual trans woman, especially since this group is already underrepresented in the film industry.

Others are lamenting that Bomer did not appear to want to engage in conversations about the casting decision. Trans actress Jamie Clayton claims he blocked her.
But some are saying that Bomer was a good choice as a gay man and trans ally.

In the film, Bomer plays a sex worker who forms an unlikely friendship with a suicidal widow, according to Variety. Mark Ruffalo will serve as executive producer, along with Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve.
