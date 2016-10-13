The latest season of American Horror Story started off on a hopeful note. A couple purchasing a haunted house with a horrifying and storied history? Sign me up!
Unfortunately, since then, things have taken a bit of a turn — and not in a good way. Rather than the multilayered, complex backstory of Murder House, the terror of Asylum, and even the fun camp of Coven, we've been given a narrative closer to a Lifetime special. And to those who say it's a parody of the format, I hear you. But you've got to ask yourself: How long does it take for a parody to veer into the ridiculous? Not that long, if last night's episode is anything to go by.
From Evan Peters' absurd wig to Wes Bentley's accent, let's look at the worst moments from AHS: Roanoke, chapter 5.
Chin up, fans — it can only get better from here.
