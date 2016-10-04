It's official: American Horror Story will be back to haunt our dreams in 2017.
Even though it feels like we are still trying to decipher the plot of American Horror Story season 6, EW has confirmation that FX has renewed the show for its seventh season.
Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator, told the magazine that he already knows what the theme will be. “It’s also a narratively strange idea,” he reveals. “I’ve already started to call people, saying, ‘Put this on your calendar.’ It’s a good one.” A fittingly vague description, considering each season has been equally strange.
Murphy also shared the process by which he comes up with each season's theme: The ideas often show up in his sleep. “It comes to me as it always comes to me,” Murphy told EW. “I sit up [in] bed and I say ‘That’s it!’ I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up [in] bed and said ‘That’s it!’ Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure.”
So what's the secret to figuring out what the hell this season's big twist is? Maybe it's just getting a good night's sleep.
