It's official: American Horror Story will be back to haunt our dreams in 2017.Even though it feels like we are still trying to decipher the plot of American Horror Story season 6 EW has confirmation that FX has renewed the show for its seventh season.Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator, told the magazine that he already knows what the theme will be. “It’s also a narratively strange idea,” he reveals. “I’ve already started to call people, saying, ‘Put this on your calendar.’ It’s a good one.” A fittingly vague description, considering each season has been equally strange.Murphy also shared the process by which he comes up with each season's theme: The ideas often show up in his sleep. “It comes to me as it always comes to me,” Murphy told EW. “I sit up [in] bed and I say ‘That’s it!’ I have been mulling a couple of ideas and I wasn’t loving it. Then I was thinking of this other thing and I literally sat up [in] bed and said ‘That’s it!’ Whenever it happens it’s such a relief because it’s so much pressure.”So what's the secret to figuring out what the hell this season's big twist is? Maybe it's just getting a good night's sleep.