We already have a powerful premise to look forward to in season two of American Crime Story. The crime anthology series — which snagged multiple Emmys this year for The People vs. O.J. Simpson — will delve into the devastation of 2005's Hurricane Katrina in its sophomore season, set to film and air next year. But we're already getting pumped for the third installment of the Ryan Murphy hit, which FX announced today. And the subject it will explore is scandalous and ripe for dramatization: The 1997 murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.
The real-life story is tragic and captivating. Gianni Versace, Donatella's brother, was shot dead at age 50 early one morning on the steps outside his Miami Beach mansion. The Italian legend would be the last victim of his serial killer, Andrew Cunanan, who murdered four other people in 1997. Eight days after killing Versace, Cunanan shot himself in the head on a Miami houseboat.
We're bummed that we'll have to wait until 2018 to see how ACS renders this troubling story, but in the meantime we'll be speculating about casting all the famous faces that ran in the designer's circle. Versace discovered Naomi Campbell in the 1980s, and she rose to the top of fashion world walking Versace's runway. Supermodels Linda Evangelista and Carla Bruni also frequently worked with Versace. And then there's his little sister with a big personality, Donatella. Ryan Murphy, if you're reading this, we'll have our top acting picks sent your way shortly.
