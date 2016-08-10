Yes, yes, we're all very excited about "Make Me." But can we just stop for a moment to appreciate that "...Baby One More Time" is turning 18 years old? Yes, that means that there are people out there born after Britney's hit single who are old enough to vote. Sigh.
While Britney Spears' first hit didn't drop until October 23, 1998, the now-iconic video was filmed in early August of that year. To put it plainly, it's been 18 years since Spears grooved down the hallways in her pigtails and sexed-up school uniform.
She hasn't forgotten, either. The pop star took to Instagram yesterday to share a throwback photo from the video shoot.
While Britney Spears' first hit didn't drop until October 23, 1998, the now-iconic video was filmed in early August of that year. To put it plainly, it's been 18 years since Spears grooved down the hallways in her pigtails and sexed-up school uniform.
She hasn't forgotten, either. The pop star took to Instagram yesterday to share a throwback photo from the video shoot.
The photo shows the tracksuit-wearing singer posing with video director Nigel Dick.
"Nigel Dick, director of Baby One More Time," she captioned the pic. "First ever music video... 18 years ago. Most precious day of my life!!!!"
And ours, Brit. And ours. Guess which video we'll be watching on repeat all day?
Advertisement