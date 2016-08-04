That Time Britney Spears & Five Male Dancers Woke Up Jimmy Kimmel

Britney Spears is the well-established mistress of pranks. Leaving aside her insane roasting of Taylor Swift, she also got Jimmy Kimmel insanely well.
In a prank reminiscent of Rihanna’s April Fools move, Britney snuck into Kimmel’s bedroom with a cadre of male backup dancers. The men, like Justin Trudeau, are shirtless.
The sextet performs the new Spears single “Make Me” much to the surprise of Kimmel. Though he handles it pretty well, all things considered. Were Britney to sneak into my bedroom and start performing a new single, I would ask her why she keeps stealing pictures of corn for her Instagram.
We only see the beginning of Kimmel’s reaction, however. The remainder of the clip will be played on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch below.
In a prank reminiscent of Rihanna’s April Fools move, Britney snuck into Kimmel’s bedroom with a cadre of male backup dancers. The men, like Justin Trudeau, are shirtless.
The sextet performs the new Spears single “Make Me” much to the surprise of Kimmel. Though he handles it pretty well, all things considered. Were Britney to sneak into my bedroom and start performing a new single, I would ask her why she keeps stealing pictures of corn for her Instagram.
We only see the beginning of Kimmel’s reaction, however. The remainder of the clip will be played on Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Watch below.
Advertisement