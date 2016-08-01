Britney Spears, Icon, Legitimately Forgot She Met Taylor Swift

Britney Spears is a busy lady. She is currently performing in Las Vegas, gearing up to release a new album (scheduled to drop on September 1, according to fans), and raising two kids. When you have that much going on, it's totally understandable to forget a few faces you meet along the way.
But forgetting that you met Taylor Swift is pretty hilarious. Given the timing of everything else going on with the "Bad Blood" singer, this is a big blow. In the words of Spears, "Oops!"
Here's how it went down.
During an interview with Australian radio station KIIS 106.5 FM, Spears was asked who she would rather sit next to on a flight during a round of "Who Would You Rather?" Her choices: Katy Perry or Taylor Swift — brilliant.
"I don’t know! I don’t know, that’s hard," Spears told the hosts. "They’re both so cool, I don’t know. I’ve briefly met Katy Perry at the Smurfs movie premiere. Maybe because I’ve met Katy Perry, I would say Taylor Swift because I’ve never met her before."
Aw, Spears wants to meet Swift! That's so cute because Swift just had a blast singing Spears' hits at her 4th of July party.
But...wait...a...second.
Yeah, they've definitely met.
The two posed for pictures together at the 2008 Video Music Awards. Granted, that was eight years ago, but it's obvious Swift has made an impression on Spears, even if the 34-year-old couldn't recall their initial introduction.
In an interview with E! News from August 2015, Spears spoke highly of Swift, saying, "I love Taylor Swift. I think she's adorable. I love her music. Her music makes me so happy. She's very level-headed. She's a very, very smart girl, very wise."
And because I'm sure you are as curious as I was, yes, Spears did get her story with Perry right. The two first meet at the Smurfs 2 premiere in 2013. They were both wearing all blue.
