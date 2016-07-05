Taylor Swift had quite the Fourth of July. The whole squad was there, including some members of the squad that we had not been previously informed were squad members. Swift’s Instagram is a who’s who of people who were hyper-relevant in 2013 and slightly (just slightly) less famous now. Like, Cara Delevingne is still super famous, but she’s not at the height of the modeling profession any more. That sort of thing.
Anyways, of course they got together for some singing. Look, here’s Swift with Ed Sheeran.
And here she is with Uzo Aduba. Shoutout to Uzo.
But what would such an illustrious group sing? If you had guessed “Baby One More Time,” you win a million RefineryBux, which are redeemable in the form of continuing to read killer content for free. Congratulations.
Though Swift herself didn’t post any video, she has neighbors. Presumably, they didn’t file any noise complaints.
Taylor and Ed Sheeran having a sing-song to celebrate 4th of July! pic.twitter.com/JHIxQQg4c5— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) July 5, 2016
Another clip of Taylor and Ed singing 'Hit me Baby one more Time' by Britney Spears! pic.twitter.com/ExQ0BiNKBB— Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) July 5, 2016
And here’s one of just Taylor. How much would you pay to attend that concert? Could be a good use of your RefineryBux.
Taylor Swift singing 'Baby One More Time' today. pic.twitter.com/Q2729egikj— Fiebre Britney (@FiebreBritney) July 5, 2016
