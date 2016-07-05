Story from Music

Taylor Swift Covered "Baby One More Time" & We Have Audio

Michael Hafford
Taylor Swift had quite the Fourth of July. The whole squad was there, including some members of the squad that we had not been previously informed were squad members. Swift’s Instagram is a who’s who of people who were hyper-relevant in 2013 and slightly (just slightly) less famous now. Like, Cara Delevingne is still super famous, but she’s not at the height of the modeling profession any more. That sort of thing.

Anyways, of course they got together for some singing. Look, here’s Swift with Ed Sheeran.

Just like old times @teddysphotos !!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


And here she is with Uzo Aduba. Shoutout to Uzo.

Flashback to singing with @uzoaduba on tour!!

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


But what would such an illustrious group sing? If you had guessed “Baby One More Time,” you win a million RefineryBux, which are redeemable in the form of continuing to read killer content for free. Congratulations.

Though Swift herself didn’t post any video, she has neighbors. Presumably, they didn’t file any noise complaints.

And here’s one of just Taylor. How much would you pay to attend that concert? Could be a good use of your RefineryBux.

