Britney Spears Releases New Song Of The Summer, Destroys Justin Timberlake On The Charts

Morgan Baila
In her new single, "Make Me" Britney Spears just wants someone to make her move; someone to raise her roof. And after listening to the song several times, I can firmly attest that the track will indeed put an extra spring in your own step, too.

Spears released the song last night after teasing it on her Instagram. Almost instantly, Spears fans started staking out the iTunes charts to see how quickly the pop star's track would rise to the top. It turns out, it didn't take long at all.
"Make Me" is currently #1 on the iTunes charts, which is one spot ahead of her former flame Justin Timberlake, and his own upbeat summertime anthem, "Can't Stop The Feeling."

People are having fun posting throwback pictures of Spears and Timberlake back when they were dating, and his solo career was taking off. It looks like Spears has definitely made up for lost time.
Listen to the single below. There's no doubt that it is in the running for song of the summer. Good work, Spears.
Photo: Chris Weeks/BEI/REX/Shutterstock.

