Britney Spears Releases New Song Of The Summer, Destroys Justin Timberlake On The Charts

In her new single, "Make Me" Britney Spears just wants someone to make her move; someone to raise her roof. And after listening to the song several times, I can firmly attest that the track will indeed put an extra spring in your own step, too.
Spears released the song last night after teasing it on her Instagram. Almost instantly, Spears fans started staking out the iTunes charts to see how quickly the pop star's track would rise to the top. It turns out, it didn't take long at all.
Spears released the song last night after teasing it on her Instagram. Almost instantly, Spears fans started staking out the iTunes charts to see how quickly the pop star's track would rise to the top. It turns out, it didn't take long at all.
This is an out of body experience seeing Britney Spears dethrone Justin Timberlake, her former lover 😭 pic.twitter.com/wUVUXuZe3Y— Messy Millicent™ (@janislut) July 15, 2016
"Make Me" is currently #1 on the iTunes charts, which is one spot ahead of her former flame Justin Timberlake, and his own upbeat summertime anthem, "Can't Stop The Feeling."
People are having fun posting throwback pictures of Spears and Timberlake back when they were dating, and his solo career was taking off. It looks like Spears has definitely made up for lost time.
People are having fun posting throwback pictures of Spears and Timberlake back when they were dating, and his solo career was taking off. It looks like Spears has definitely made up for lost time.
Advertisement
One of these singers has the song of the summer— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 15, 2016
And the other sang the KMart version of Pharrell's "Happy" pic.twitter.com/txRsGN22ce
Everyone is playing Pokemon and the two best songs released this summer are by Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. What year is it again?— Zac Mabry (@ZacMabry) July 15, 2016
Listen to the single below. There's no doubt that it is in the running for song of the summer. Good work, Spears.
Advertisement