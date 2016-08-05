Britney Spears has blessed us with new a music video just in time for the weekend. In the just-released “Make Me” video, Britney and friends audition a set of shirtless studs. She's already made it the song of the summer, so this is her effort to make it the summer's best video.
Of course, there are the requisite shots of Britney in her pop star outfit writhing against various walls but there’s also a whole lot of men dancing for Britney and her friends’ approval. It’s not exactly Magic Mike (no McConaughey for starters) but it’s interesting to see a music video that inverts the traditional male gaze. Britney Spears came to prominence in a schoolgirl outfit, for Christ’s sake. This time, she’s making the guys take their clothes off. Oh, and she totally gets some at the end.
G-Eazy is also in the music video, doing whatever it is that he does. Glory, Spears' new album, will be out August 26.
