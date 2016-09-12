Everyone Is Hating On Kate Upton For These Tweets & It's Not Okay



Upton chose not comment on these sexist tweets, but would later defend her views on Instagram writing, "Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed."



She then tweeted that the players "have every right and SHOULD protest just not during those 2 minutes on 9/11." That they "should stand up for beliefs," but it's "not the time during anthem on 9/11."



Upton would then tweet that it would never be acceptable to protest "during our national anthem. Especially on 9/11 #NeverForget."

