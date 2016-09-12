Everyone Is Hating On Kate Upton For These Tweets & It's Not Okay

Upton chose to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 9/11 on Instagram with a photo of her boyfriend, baseball player Justin Verlander, standing with his hand over his heart during the national anthem.
"I choose to stand. Remembering all those who lost their lives 15 years ago on 9/11," she wrote. "Also, the countless who've given their lives defending our freedom here at home. #NeverForget #PatriotDay."
But, after the Dolphins chose to take a knee as the national anthem played during their afternoon game, Upton took to Twitter to comment on what she felt was a sign of disrespect.
"This is unacceptable. You should be proud to be an American. Especially on 9/11 when we should support each other," she wrote. "Protest & speak ur mind whenever u want but during the 120 secs you should support the people who protect our freedom."
She added, "In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring."
As Perez Hilton pointed out, many of these messages were sexist. One person wrote, "Kate Upton upset at dolphins players for kneeling. real patriots give the flag respect by sticking it in their teeth," alongside a photo of Upton in a bikini with an American Flag in her mouth.
Another person posted a photo of Upton in an American flag bikini writing, "We all know true patriots honor the flag by strapping it to their butthole."
Other people chose to body-shame her, writing things like "Kate Upton built like a Samsung charger" and "sentient rectangle Kate Upton can shut all the way up."
While there is nothing wrong with disagreeing with Upton's views, shaming her appearance is completely unnecessary and doesn't push this conversation of equality further.
Upton chose not comment on these sexist tweets, but would later defend her views on Instagram writing, "Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed."
She then tweeted that the players "have every right and SHOULD protest just not during those 2 minutes on 9/11." That they "should stand up for beliefs," but it's "not the time during anthem on 9/11."
Upton would then tweet that it would never be acceptable to protest "during our national anthem. Especially on 9/11 #NeverForget."
In my opinion, the national anthem is a symbolic song about our country. It represents honoring the many brave men and women who sacrifice and have sacrificed their lives each and every single day to protect our freedom. Sitting or kneeling down during the national anthem is a disgrace to those people who have served and currently serve our country. Sitting down during the national anthem on September 11th is even more horrific. Protest all you want and use social media all you want. However, during the nearly two minutes when that song is playing, I believe everyone should put their hands on their heart and be proud of our country for we are all truly blessed. Recent history has shown that it is a place where anyone no matter what race or gender has the potential to become President of the United States. We live in the most special place in the world and should be thankful. After the song is over, I would encourage everyone to please use the podium they have, stand up for their beliefs, and make America a better place. The rebuilding of battery park and the freedom tower demonstrates that amazing things can be done in this country when we work together towards a common goal. It is a shame how quickly we have forgotten this as a society. Today we are more divided then ever before. I could never imagine multiple people sitting down during the national anthem on the September 11th anniversary. The lessons of 911 should teach us that if we come together, the world can be a better and more peaceful place #neverforget.
