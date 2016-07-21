Story from Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Kate Upton Rumor

Erin Donnelly
There are so many celebrity beefs underway right now, you'd think the gossip mags would be content to sit back and watch. But according to Chrissy Teigen, one magazine can't help trying to stir up more drama.

The Lip Sync Battle star took to Twitter last night to discredit a tabloid rumor claiming that she and husband John Legend are feuding with Kate Upton and her fiancé, Justin Verlander. According to the article, Legend "can't stand being around Justin" and it's soured their partners' friendship.

Teigen wasted no time in nipping that one in the bud.


Verlandet chimed in, thanking the model and cookbook author for stepping in.

"We have never even all actually hung out together," she added. "It is just so, so random and such a useless lie. Usually a story is at least 1% true."


She also clapped back at a follower who suggested she simply ignore the rumors. Dude, don't tell Chrissy what to do.

