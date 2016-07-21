Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Kate Upton Rumor

There are so many celebrity beefs underway right now, you'd think the gossip mags would be content to sit back and watch. But according to Chrissy Teigen, one magazine can't help trying to stir up more drama.
The Lip Sync Battle star took to Twitter last night to discredit a tabloid rumor claiming that she and husband John Legend are feuding with Kate Upton and her fiancé, Justin Verlander. According to the article, Legend "can't stand being around Justin" and it's soured their partners' friendship.
Teigen wasted no time in nipping that one in the bud.
If this isn't the dumbest and most random shit I have ever heard lmao @kateupton pic.twitter.com/AOZku8tYlP— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016
Verlandet chimed in, thanking the model and cookbook author for stepping in.
@chrissyteigen Whewww... Glad you cleared this up! I was worried someone I haven't met yet hated me. 😂😂 @KateUpton @johnlegend #tabloidbs— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 20, 2016
@JustinVerlander @KateUpton @johnlegend also, john enjoys my locker room humor.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016
"We have never even all actually hung out together," she added. "It is just so, so random and such a useless lie. Usually a story is at least 1% true."
When something is this made up and random, I believe that could be completely true lol https://t.co/1Q7pQMPI8h— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016
She also clapped back at a follower who suggested she simply ignore the rumors. Dude, don't tell Chrissy what to do.
I don't care about them stopping. I care about showing people it's ridiculous. Is that okay with you, Adam? https://t.co/w5In9Tu2P2— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 20, 2016
