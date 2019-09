Chrissy Teigen Spills Celeb Secrets In Amazing Twitter Q&A

Christine Teigen is one of our most accessible celebs. Her life with husband John Legend and baby Luna is a more-or-less open book, with constant social media posting letting her public think that they’re in on the Chrissy Teigen experience.Last night was a prime example of what makes her seem like she’s one of our friends. She started out by responding to criticism that she had posted a Rihanna song with a Beyoncé caption , but quickly started just answering whatever odd thoughts were popping into her Twitter followers’ heads.She talked about how celebs greet each other based on hierarchy.