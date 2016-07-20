Chrissy Teigen Spills Celeb Secrets In Amazing Twitter Q&A

Christine Teigen is one of our most accessible celebs. Her life with husband John Legend and baby Luna is a more-or-less open book, with constant social media posting letting her public think that they’re in on the Chrissy Teigen experience.
Last night was a prime example of what makes her seem like she’s one of our friends. She started out by responding to criticism that she had posted a Rihanna song with a Beyoncé caption, but quickly started just answering whatever odd thoughts were popping into her Twitter followers’ heads.
She talked about how celebs greet each other based on hierarchy.
Last night was a prime example of what makes her seem like she’s one of our friends. She started out by responding to criticism that she had posted a Rihanna song with a Beyoncé caption, but quickly started just answering whatever odd thoughts were popping into her Twitter followers’ heads.
She talked about how celebs greet each other based on hierarchy.
Advertisement
They do. And whomever is the lesser celebrity giggles and goes "oh I know!!" and the other celeb smirks annoyingly https://t.co/WQMr3M78eI— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
That's a really good question. Perhaps they both wait for the other to introduce themselves until death https://t.co/wmBZTh8phs— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
And which celebs have flustered her.
Beyonce. Mariah. Vicki Gunvalson. https://t.co/qaNI9iux9Y— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
How celebs list each other in their phones.
Code names, like cheating spouses https://t.co/IU5Muv6Izj— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
Celebs are just as obsessed with Twitter beef as we are. There are even celeb group chats.
She broke down how celebs will ask for tables at restaurants.
Stage name. Better table. Sometimes I make a res under John's name then kick him out of my girls dinner https://t.co/uKEdXD0vUR— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
And, of course she had to take a question about the Illuminati.
Zero. I thought when I married john he would have to tell me https://t.co/RELvCZfPwU— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016
She closed her chat by calling for a stricter harassment policy from Twitter in the wake of the Leslie Jones debacle — but reopened it earlier Tuesday to more questions. Check her feed out here.
Advertisement