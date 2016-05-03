Check Out Every Fast Fashion Look From The Met Gala

Custom gowns tends to dominate the red carpet of the ritziest party to end all parties on the fashion calendar, a.k.a. the Met Gala. But in the past few years, two affordable retailers that occupy a sizable chunk of our closets have cropped up at the ultra-tony event. Last year marked the very first time Swedish fast fashion heavyweight H&M dressed anyone for the Gala, outfitting singer Banks in a lipstick red number. Topshop has been at it for a couple of years now, dressing Kendall Jenner in 2014 and the likes of Jourdan Dunn, Jaime King, and Nicole Richie in 2013.
This year, both retailers brought a full-on posse to the Met Gala: Topshop dressed five celebs (four of them models), while H&M dressed six people (a more varied group, spanning the music, modeling, and Hollywood realms). There were some first-timers at the event, like model siblings Lucky Blue Smith and Pyper America Smith, who wore H&M, along with Met Gala vets like Hailee Steinfeld (in H&M as well) and Kate Upton (in Topshop).
However, not all of our fast fashion favorites were repped on the red carpet. "We do not tend to dress celebrities…Zara is quite discrete towards any promotional outlets beyond the stores, customers, and collections,” a Zara rep told us regarding Met Gala dressing. Forever 21 also didn’t make any appearances on the Met Gala red carpet, and nor did Mango.
Unfortunately, you can't buy any of these gowns spotted last night: They were all custom, one-off designs. Three years ago, Topshop did, in fact, sell its Met Gala looks (but it did so in conjunction withVogue).
Despite the fact that you can't (yet) buy these dresses for yourself, nothing underscores the democratization of style quite like the arrival of fast fashion on the Met Gala red carpet. Plus, both Topshop and H&M have been dressing progressively more people for the big event (both retailers rolled deep this time around, instead of just dressing one or two celebs). We expect to see even more celebs wearing these names next year. But hopefully, the 2017 Met Gala fast fashion numbers will indeed go on sale. Ahead, check out the 11 fast fashion moments from last night's swishy affair.
