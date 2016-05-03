Lucky Blue Smith & His Sister, Pyper, Wore H&M To Their Very First Met Gala

It’s kind of hard to miss male model Lucky Blue Smith these days. Even if you don’t know him by name, you probably have seen the Utah native’s platinum blonde coif and icy blue stare on the newsstand (he just appeared onVogue Paris alongside Kate Moss’ little sis, Lottie, and he scored the cover of GQ’s Most Stylish Men Alive issue). Or perhaps you’ve spotted him in your Instagram feed — the 17-year-old has 2.2 million followers, and follows just 211 people, which is the sort of following stats of someone who is kind of a big deal. He’s been modeling since age 12, but this is Smith’s inaugural Met Gala — and he’s going with his sister, roomie, and fellow model, Pyper America Smith.
“It’s nice to have a really good friend, who just so happens to be your sister, to go with you,” Lucky told Refinery29. “Sometimes events can be a little uncomfortable and you might not know who you’re with or who to talk to.”
The Smith siblings are both wearing custom H&M looks for the occasion. Lucky’s off-white tuxedo blazer, paired with a white silk shirt, are both tricked out with Swarovski buttons. But the pants might hog all of the attention: they’re leather, for starters, and they’re plastered with metallic blue coating. “My outfit looks kind of vintage, with a modern twist…I don’t like wearing just a normal tux or suit, I’m always trying to do something different and not be dressed like everyone else.”
Pyper’s H&M getup is an iridescent dress replete with a fitted sequined bodice plus fringe and laser-cut vinyl feathers, hand-sewn onto a silk tulle base (and, in keeping with the theme, it was created using a mashup of handwork and machinery). “It’s pretty much the most amazing thing I’d ever seen in my life,” she said.
“It’s our first Met Ball, so we don’t really know what we’re doing, but we get to do it together!” Pyper said. “I’m definitely a bit nervous for the red carpet, because it’s so extravagant and iconic — I don’t want to mess up. On other red carpets I’ve been on, which have been much smaller, for sure, I’ve had a tendency to laugh because the photographers are so funny; they yell at you. So, hopefully I won’t be laughing the whole time.”
Lucky, who’s modeled for the Swedish fast fashion juggernaut in the past, actually didn’t know all that much about the enormous amount of fuss surrounding the first Monday in May: “To be quite honest with you, I’d barely heard about [the Met Gala], but I’m quite excited,” he said. Pyper didn’t even really consider the possibility of going to the big gala: “I’ve always seen all these celebs and the crazy outfits they wear on Instagram, and of course it’s been a dream for me to attend — but honestly, I didn’t think I would ever go,” she said.
The sibs sound like they know how to have a good time at events: Besides “cracking jokes” and hobnobbing as a duo, they’re “always playing jokes on each other and daring each other to do dumb stuff at events,” Pyper explained. To wit, Pyper successfully dared Lucky to go swimming in his suit in the middle of a big, fancy fashion party. As for tonight’s sibling hijinks? “Maybe I’ll dare Lucky to go up to a random celebrity and just start holding hands with them,” Pyper said. Stay tuned for that potential social media gem.
