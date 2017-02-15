Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes this bear crawl/reverse sled push combo with almost 300 pounds on the sled while Harley (@harleyupton_) provides encouragement and watches her form. Kate does a great job completing this brutal finisher that smokes the legs and lungs, and Harley does a great job coaching. Teamwork at its finest ?? #Repost @harleyupton_ with @repostapp ・・・ LOL mom's on a leash and I'm not! @kateupton @benbrunotraining
Kate Upton (@kateupton) crushes some heavy landmine bench squats with great technique. Strong! Taller lifters, and particularly those with proportionally longer femurs, tend to struggle to stay upright with traditional squats and often default to folding forward, which puts a lot of undue strain on the lower back. Using the landmine helps to stay more upright to protect the lower back, and the arc of the bar helps encourage more of a posterior weight shift to work the glutes more while also taking stress off the knees. As an added bonus, loading in this manner is also a great way to work the anterior core and upper back. Squatting to a bench serves the dual purpose of being a depth gauge to ensure a full range of motion while also helping to aid with form.