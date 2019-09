Upton is on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue , which has a "body diversity and age inclusion" theme, SI Swim editor MJ Day told People. While any body can be a swimsuit body , it's still pretty cool that a cover girl like Upton, who makes her living taking photos in next to nothing, is talking about her motivation to feel strong, not just look the part. There's a screwed-up misconception that lifting heavy weights will cause you to "bulk up," and that's for some reason bad . But here's the thing: Being able to bulk up in the first place or become a legit bodybuilder takes years of intense work, Burmaster says. "So lifting heavy barbells, kettlebells, or dumbbells two to three times a week will absolutely not cause you to become or look like a bodybuilder," she says. (Though it'd be pretty cool if it could, tbh.) And anyone — literally anyone — can lift weight, heavy ones, for that matter. "Our body was designed to adapt to the work we place upon it," says Burmaster. "Someone insisting on 'strength training' by lifting the same light weights for extended periods of time actually ends up not doing any work at all." Lifting the same five- or 10-pound weight every time you go to the gym totally gets easier over time. "And if it's easy, you're likely not getting the results you are hoping to get by lifting light weights and refusing to increase the weight." It's not just about challenging yourself, though: Lifting weights correctly and safely is crucial, too. And a quick dive into Bruno's Instagram reveals he's a stickler for form. That's another thing we love; very few people who aren't professionals can waltz into a gym and know how to use all the equipment. Talking to a trainer, even just for one session or on the fly at the gym, can be hugely helpful to figure out exactly how to safely do an exercise. This video of Upton and Bruno talking through the proper form of a landmine deadlift, for example, is super-informative: