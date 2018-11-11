Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Share First Photos Of Daughter Genevieve

On November 7, Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first baby, Genevieve Upton Verlander to the world. The model announced the happy news, and the adorable name, by sharing an up close and personal photo of her daughter on Instagram.
Not one to let the happy moment go unshared with friends and followers, Verlander also shared a photo of himself holding both Upton’s and their daughter’s hands with the caption, “Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my [heart emoji] the first second I met you!!!” The birth of their daughter comes just days after they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
The new parents first got together in January 2013, briefly splitting up for several months early on, before tying the knot – and almost missing their own wedding (!!!) – in November 2017. The couple moved across the country right before their wedding when Verlander, a professional baseball player, was traded to the Houston Astros after a 12-year stint with the Detroit Tigers.
Upton revealed that they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post in July. Verlander quickly followed with announcing it on his own Instagram, adding a heartfelt message. "You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!" he wrote. "I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."
