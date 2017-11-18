Kate Upton Missed Her Own Wedding

Kate Upton and her new husband Justin Verlander had a gorgeous wedding in Italy surrounded by their closest friends and family. Too bad, they couldn't be there to witness it for themselves!
While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Upton and Verlander explain the backstory behind how they missed their own destination wedding. Verlander is a major league baseball player who had been playing for the same team for 12 years. The couple began planning their wedding far in advance, before they knew he would end up being traded to another team. At the time, he was playing for the Detroit Tigers, but when he was traded unexpectedly to the Houston Astros, he had his first shot at playing in the World Series.
Advertisement
Upton and Verlander made plans to move to Houston, TX the next day. They knew that the only thing that could affect their wedding plans would be game seven of the World Series. "You didn't think you were going to make it to the World Series," Fallon jokes. "Best case scenario, we go to the World Series. There's literally only one thing that could throw a huge wrench into all of our plans," explains Verlander. "It's not the World Series. It's going to game seven of the World Series." Upton quickly quips, "And guess where we went?" For those who don't follow major league baseball, the Astros won for the first time in the history of the franchise after having to go to a seventh game.
"Everybody's in Italy. Everyone's at the venue," Upton explains. "We had an event that night and everyone's texting us like, 'Your wedding's so pretty. Wish you were here.'" Verlander adds that they got a tour of their own wedding via Facetime. Not to worry, they did end up making it to their wedding, albeit a bit late.
Fallon also managed to get the story of how the couple got engaged. Upton describes it as a great, elaborate proposal. A description that makes her new husband blush. "He's very romantic," Upton adds. When the moment comes and Verlander pops the question, a hilariously relatable thought pops into her head. "Don't look at the ring," she said, sharing her internal dialogue. "He's going to think you're materialistic. Just look into his eyes! Listen to what he's saying. Listen. You're not listening, Kate!" In a moment that could be easily written into a romantic comedy, Verlander responds, "Do you not like the ring? You didn't look at it once."
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement