Kate Upton and Justin Verlander had one amazing week. Days after Verlander helped the Houston Astros win the World Series, the couple traipsed off to Tuscany for a secret wedding on Saturday. While some paparazzi rudely scooped the bride over the weekend, we're so happy that Upton herself decided to share a stunning photo from the beautiful day.
"I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!" Upton wrote on Instagram Monday morning.
Upton wore her hair pinned up on one side with a veil, letting the rest curl to her shoulders, complementing the floral lace overlaying her gown. The gown had long sleeves and a voluminous tulle skirt, two elements she was admiring when she spoke to Entertainment Tonight this spring after seeing the Pronovias 2018 bridal show in Barcelona.
"I like it all, so maybe [I'll have] multiple dresses," she told ET. "Maybe a nice long sleeve, and then also the big tulle one."
When photographer KT Merry shared the same photo as Upton, she noted that the gown was from Valentino.
According to E! News, Upton and Verlander had their wedding at Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Montalcino, with their ceremony in a medieval church on a hill overlooking the valley, surrounded by tons of flowers, as you can see.
Upton first announced her engagement at the Met Gala in May 2016. Word leaked to Us Weekly last week that the long-awaited wedding would take place in Italy over the weekend. In an interview with ET, Upton said she found wedding planning "super stressful." Now that she's got it out of the way, and Verlander's done with that baseball (after winning it all!) for the time being, they have much more time to fit in all that alone time she's said he deprives her of during the season.
