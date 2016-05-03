Kate Upton Is Engaged

Kate Upton had big personal news on a big night of fashion news. The 23-year-old model hit the red carpet at the Met Gala rocking a rock from Rock City hurler Justin Verlander.
Upton and Verlander have been dating for more than three years, an eternity in Hollywood time, and have been engaged for over a month.
"I'm really excited, he asked me right before season started so we've been keeping it on the down low for quite a while," she told E! News. "So I'm excited to finally be able to share it with the world!"
Due to the vicissitudes of the professional baseball schedule — Verlander’s Tigers are in Minnesota playing the twins before travelling to Cleveland — Upton attended the event solo. However, her ring was more than enough to turn everyone’s heads. Verlander reportedly designed the ring himself. And although the rock is large, the overall design is appealingly minimalist.
So far it’s the only ring in the family, and will remain so unless Verlander’s Tigers are able to finally bring home that elusive World Series title.
