Kate Upton expressed her displeasure when fiancé Justin Verlander lost the American League Cy Young Award despite winning more first-place votes than opponent Rick Porcello. The Cy Young is awarded to the best pitcher in each the American and National Leagues.Verlander received 14 first-place votes to Porcello's eight, becoming the third pitcher to lose the award despite garnering more first-place votes. His name wasn't listed at all on two ballots, a seeming oversight for a pitcher of his talent. The American people can definitely relate to losing an election based on a longstanding rules quirk , and apparently twice in two weeks was too much for Upton. Verlander came in second to David Price in 2012, a year before he and Upton began dating. The pair were engaged earlier this year She took to Twitter to express her displeasure in frank terms.