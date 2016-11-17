Story from Pop Culture

Kate Upton: "I Thought I Was The Only Person Allowed To [Screw] Justin Verlander"

Michael Hafford
Kate Upton expressed her displeasure when fiancé Justin Verlander lost the American League Cy Young Award despite winning more first-place votes than opponent Rick Porcello. The Cy Young is awarded to the best pitcher in each the American and National Leagues.

Verlander received 14 first-place votes to Porcello's eight, becoming the third pitcher to lose the award despite garnering more first-place votes. His name wasn't listed at all on two ballots, a seeming oversight for a pitcher of his talent. The American people can definitely relate to losing an election based on a longstanding rules quirk, and apparently twice in two weeks was too much for Upton. Verlander came in second to David Price in 2012, a year before he and Upton began dating. The pair were engaged earlier this year.

She took to Twitter to express her displeasure in frank terms.
Verlander graciously thanked those whose votes he received, as has been the fashion of late.
