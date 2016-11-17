Kate Upton expressed her displeasure when fiancé Justin Verlander lost the American League Cy Young Award despite winning more first-place votes than opponent Rick Porcello. The Cy Young is awarded to the best pitcher in each the American and National Leagues.
Verlander received 14 first-place votes to Porcello's eight, becoming the third pitcher to lose the award despite garnering more first-place votes. His name wasn't listed at all on two ballots, a seeming oversight for a pitcher of his talent. The American people can definitely relate to losing an election based on a longstanding rules quirk, and apparently twice in two weeks was too much for Upton. Verlander came in second to David Price in 2012, a year before he and Upton began dating. The pair were engaged earlier this year.
She took to Twitter to express her displeasure in frank terms.
Hey @MLB I thought I was the only person allowed to fuck @JustinVerlander ?! What 2 writers didn't have him on their ballot?— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016
He had the majority of 1st place votes and 2 writers didn't have him on their ballots?!! can you pick more out of touch people to vote?@MLB— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016
Sorry Rick but you didn't get any 1st place votes? you didn't win. #ByeFelicia @MLB keep up with the times and fire those writers— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) November 16, 2016
Just want to say thank you to all the @officialBBWAA who voted for me.— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 17, 2016
