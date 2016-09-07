Kate Upton Speaks Out About Being Told To Lose Weight

Kate Upton blew up Instagram earlier this year when she exposed how her everyday life differs from her fashion shoots, and the model and actress continues to keep it real in a new interview with Glamour. In the forthcoming October issue, Upton frankly discusses why she ignored critics who told her to lose weight.
"Where I grew up, it was considered a great thing to have a curvy body to fill out a bathing suit. For that to be a negative was so confusing to me," she explained. "And besides, when I started working, I was booked constantly, mostly for catalog work. So when people were saying, 'Oh, she doesn't have the right look for a model,' I thought, 'Then why am I working every single day?'"
Upton has, of course, gone onto build a major modeling career, with the same body she refused to mold into someone else's idea of perfection. It would be unfair to ignore the fact that Upton comes pretty darn close to the "ideal" look for many platforms, but her commitment to being 100% herself remains admirable.
As she explained to Glamour, "I wanted to show that you shouldn't conform, you should be the best you, the healthiest you. You shouldn't always try to change yourself, because then how are we going to tell anybody apart?"
"I think that the people who are the loudest about wanting to change you are the people with the least amount of vision and creativity," she added.
Upton, who mentioned that she's learned to laugh at "hurtful" online comments, has made it clear how she deals with the body-shamers in her life, and it's about as simple as it can get: Ignore them. We don't know about you, but we've found our latest #aboveitall role model.
Advertisement