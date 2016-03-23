Kate Upton Highlights The Ridiculous Contrast Of Fashion Shoots Vs. Real Life

Fashion editorials are usually full-on aspirational, featuring elaborately made-up (or completely bare-faced and pared-down) models wearing fabulous clothes against a stunning backdrop, often doing bizarre things. So, when shoots depict very mundane activities, it can seem a little...off. Kate Upton is making it clear that she fully sees the absurdity of these situations.
Upton has (unofficially) started a series on her Instagram she calls "high fashion v. reality," as Mic pointed out. Pulling from a recent V Magazine spread shot by Sebastian Faena, the model re-creates the real-life scenarios she enacted on set, like lounging in bed with her dog and cleaning her house. So far, Upton has only posted three images following this theme — but they on point.
Upton has (unofficially) started a series on her Instagram she calls "high fashion v. reality," as Mic pointed out. Pulling from a recent V Magazine spread shot by Sebastian Faena, the model re-creates the real-life scenarios she enacted on set, like lounging in bed with her dog and cleaning her house. So far, Upton has only posted three images following this theme — but they on point.
Advertisement
First, there's a shot of her lounging around an incredibly tidy room in an Armani and Burberry ensemble. As one does, you might think. Well, Upton juxtaposes the color-coordinated image with a more realistic shot of how exactly she gets a room that clean (with a solid vacuum and some elbow grease), while wearing sneakers with the laces untied.
Then, Upton demonstrates how she wears her hoodie IRL. (Hint: It's less swoon, more cocoon.)
And finally, the model shows her preferred method of hanging out with her dog, Harley. There are maximum cuddles involved.
It's kind of refreshing to see Upton getting real about the huge, even comical, discrepancy between fashion fantasy and everyday reality. From the looks of it, she also had a lot of fun in the process.
Advertisement