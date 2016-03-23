Kate Upton Highlights The Ridiculous Contrast Of Fashion Shoots Vs. Real Life

Ana Colon
Photo: BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Fashion editorials are usually full-on aspirational, featuring elaborately made-up (or completely bare-faced and pared-down) models wearing fabulous clothes against a stunning backdrop, often doing bizarre things. So, when shoots depict very mundane activities, it can seem a little...off. Kate Upton is making it clear that she fully sees the absurdity of these situations.

Upton has (unofficially) started a series on her Instagram she calls "high fashion v. reality," as Mic pointed out. Pulling from a recent V Magazine spread shot by Sebastian Faena, the model re-creates the real-life scenarios she enacted on set, like lounging in bed with her dog and cleaning her house. So far, Upton has only posted three images following this theme — but they on point.
Advertisement
First, there's a shot of her lounging around an incredibly tidy room in an Armani and Burberry ensemble. As one does, you might think. Well, Upton juxtaposes the color-coordinated image with a more realistic shot of how exactly she gets a room that clean (with a solid vacuum and some elbow grease), while wearing sneakers with the laces untied.

Reality vs high fashion @vmagazine

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on


Then, Upton demonstrates how she wears her hoodie IRL. (Hint: It's less swoon, more cocoon.)

#hoodielife Reality vs High Fashion @vmagazine

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on


And finally, the model shows her preferred method of hanging out with her dog, Harley. There are maximum cuddles involved.

In bed with Harley... High fashion vs reality #highfashion #reality #vmagazine @vmagazine

A photo posted by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on


It's kind of refreshing to see Upton getting real about the huge, even comical, discrepancy between fashion fantasy and everyday reality. From the looks of it, she also had a lot of fun in the process.
Advertisement

More from Fashion