As a model, Kate Upton is primarily known for her looks. But it turns out that the 24-year-old also has a sense of humor. Or at least, hopefully her fiancé, athlete Justin Verlander has a good one, because Upton is here to share who the least athletic type of athlete is.
In an interview with Glamour, she talked about what it's like to work out with Verlander, who is a pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. Upton is very active on social media sharing videos of her own workouts with her trainer, and apparently often hits the gym with Verlander. But she didn't initially think that she would be spending too much time breaking a sweat with her boo because Upton says that baseball players aren't the picture of athleticism to her.
“This is probably bad to say, but I’m going to say it anyway," Upton told the magazine, which is a phrase that's often followed by a thing someone should have refrained from saying. "I always thought that baseball players were kind of fat and not athletic."
Not athletic? I'm not a big sports gal myself, but I'm pretty sure that baseball players run and throw things and hit things, which checks a couple of "athletic" boxes for me.
She continued, saying that she was really surprised when she learned how good at sports her pro-baseball player fiancé is. "I wanted to learn tennis, and he goes out and he’s never played before and just beats me," she said. "I’m thinking, This is the worst. Who invited you?”
Here is a photo of Upton and Verlander.
This has been "The Least Athletic Athlete, According To Kate Upton."
