Gabrielle Union is looking forward to two very important conversations. The actress, who is currently promoting the film The Birth of a Nation, told the website xoNeCole that she would "love to talk to Kate Upton and Amy Schumer" regarding white privilege.
This is probably in reference to the recent blunders that put the two in the press. Kate Upton scorned Colin Kaepernick for his national anthem protest. Meanwhile, Amy Schumer and Lena Dunham's remarks about Odell Beckham Jr caught the internet's attention. Dunham has since apologized, saying, "I would never intentionally contribute to a long and often violent history of the over-sexualization of Black male bodies."
But Union doesn't have business with Dunham. She says, "I've already talked to Lena Dunham." Schumer and Upton, however, have yet to acknowledge their mistakes. Schumer, in fact, tweeted a response that was arguably worse than her original remarks.
Union doesn't seek to create more controversy; she wants to teach. She hopes to explain to the women exactly why their comments have offended the American public.
"In order to see change start to occur, we have to be willing to have conversations with people who have different opinions than us...these conversations are awkward as fuck and they get heated," Union admits.
White privilege isn't something that can be simply tossed aside — like sediment, it has collected on America's surface. The act of scraping it off is "day-to-day work," Union says.
Union is no stranger to educating the public on hot topics. Earlier this month, the actress penned an essay for the L.A. Times about sexual abuse.
