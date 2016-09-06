Story from Entertainment News

Amy Schumer Posts & Immediately Deletes Incredibly Racist Tweet

Carolyn L. Todd
Over Labor Day weekend, Lena Dunham was slammed for her presumptive and prejudiced remarks about Odell Beckham Jr. during a chat between herself and friend Amy Schumer. Dunham has since apologized for saying that Beckham was uninterested in talking to her because he was turned off by her body type and outfit. But now, it's Schumer who is in hot water.

The comedian is receiving criticism for posting — and quickly deleting — a racist tweet on Sept. 2. Paulo L. dos Santos, an economics professor at the New School, tweeted the following in the wake of Dunham's interview controversy: "Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, et. al. refuse 2C that misogyny among men of color, while hideously prevalent, is no more so than among white men." Schumer replied, "how would you know? Statistically who is hollerin at you in the street more pa?"

Although she deleted the tweet shortly after, enough screenshots were captured and shared to provoke a backlash on Twitter — and rightfully so. Implicit in Schumer's tweet is the thought that men of color catcall women more often than white men. Her generalization is leading people to label the actress racist, ignorant, and hypocritical.
This isn't the first time that Schumer has been accused of racism. Many people find material in her stand-up routine to be insensitive at best and flagrantly racist at worst. Last year, a Washington Post op-ed calling Schumer out for racist jokes about Latinos explained that her "disparaging jokes provide a safe vehicle to share stereotypes, release inhibitions and spread racism." In a response to the outrage she dismissed her comments as jokes. It looks like this time, Schumer realized her words were inflammatory — just a little too late.
