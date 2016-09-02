This Amy Schumer Quote From Her Interview With Lena Dunham Is So Frustrating

Dunham asked her about the controversy. "First I was like, fuck Kurt," said Schumer. "It’s been years that he’s been doing this. He’s one of those guys, like a lot of the guys that I’m friends with, who are degenerates. Kurt was saying this awful stuff, and in previous years, I would be like, 'You’ve got to shut up.' He’d be like, 'All right.' Then it would kind of go away. This time, it was just so bad."



So Schumer is admitting she knew very well that this guy had a history of saying callous, ignorant, victim-shaming things when she decided to employ him. She probably decided his talent as a writer outweighed the seriousness of his offenses — which is completely her prerogative. But to employ somebody like that and not expect to experience a backlash when he strikes again is wishful thinking.

