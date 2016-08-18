Update: It turns out, Inside Amy Schumer will live to see another day. Amy Schumer clarified that her Comedy Central show is simply taking a break, not going off the air.
"#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled," she tweeted. "@ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring. Doing stand-up and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future.
"I'm grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects," Schumer added. "Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now."
"#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled," she tweeted. "@ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring. Doing stand-up and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future.
"I'm grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects," Schumer added. "Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now."
Advertisement
#InsideAmySchumer is not cancelled. @ComedyCentral has provided us with a wonderful home and we couldn't be happier there. I am just touring— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016
Doing Standup and focusing on writing more for the next year at least. We are slated for a season 5 but not in the foreseeable future.— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016
I'm grateful @ComedyCentral is giving me this time to work on other projects. Now please grab my book #TheGirlWithTheLowerBackTattoo for now— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016
This article was originally posted at 9 a.m.
Is Amy Schumer parting ways with Comedy Central?
The Trainwreck star said as much while responding to tweets about friend and comedian Kurt Metzger, who has several writing credits on Inside Amy Schumer. Yesterday, Schumer tweeted that she was "disappointed" in Metzger's comments about rape, and continued to insist that he is "not a writer on my show."
That could be because there is no show.
"I didn't fire Kurt," she explained in a tweet. "He isn't a writer for my show because we aren't making the show anymore. There are no writers for it."
I didn't fire Kurt. He isn't a writer for my show because we aren't making the show anymore. There are no writers for it.— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) August 18, 2016
This is of course news to the Emmy-winning show's devoted fans. Its fifth season was expected to begin airing in 2017. Schumer, who is currently promoting The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, retweeted one follower's lament.
"You're the best, and we'll miss your show," the fan wrote. "And Twitter sucks sometimes."
@amyschumer You're the best, and we'll miss your show. And Twitter sucks sometimes.— Laura McLean (@MinuteLRM) August 18, 2016
According to The Hollywood Reporter, representatives for the comedian and Comedy Central have yet to comment about the future of the show.
Advertisement