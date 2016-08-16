Amy Schumer's Mother & Best Friend's Father Had An Affair

Amy Schumer has always been open about the awkward and sometimes painful moments in her life. In her new book, The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, out today, Schumer revealed the moment she learned her mother was having an affair — with her best friend's father.
In an excerpt published by People, Schumer described how her mother broke the news to her. "One day after school I came home and saw my mother slumped on the couch. She'd clearly been crying hard,” Schumer wrote. Her mother, who taught deaf students, used ASL to tell Schumer, "I am leaving your father. Lou and I have fallen in love with each other."
Schumer’s parents’ divorce has often been mentioned in profiles of the comedian, though it’s normally paired with the fact that Schumer’s father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was a pre-teen. In past interviews, she's explained how her father’s illness has colored how she looks at new relationships. “It affects your relationships for sure,” she told CBS Sunday Morning last July. “Everybody I meet and I'm like, 'Yeah, he's cool, but...would I push him in a wheelchair? You know, would I want him to push me?’"
