Amy Schumer's Mother & Best Friend's Father Had An Affair

Schumer’s parents’ divorce has often been mentioned in profiles of the comedian, though it’s normally paired with the fact that Schumer’s father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was a pre-teen. In past interviews, she's explained how her father’s illness has colored how she looks at new relationships. “It affects your relationships for sure,” she told CBS Sunday Morning last July. “Everybody I meet and I'm like, 'Yeah, he's cool, but...would I push him in a wheelchair? You know, would I want him to push me?’"