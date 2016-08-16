Interviewers sometimes elaborate on their encounters with celebrity subjects — a flourish here, an out-of-context quote there. It's not often a journalist will invent something out of thin air. But Renée Zellweger claims that was the case for her interview with reporter Bob Ickes. In a new interview with DuJour, the actress reveals that her 1998 Vogue cover story with Ickes was partly fabricated.
“Someone had me talking to penguins in my own special language at the zoo," she said. "But we sat on a bench, we never went to the zoo!” the actress explained, referring to Ickes' profile.
Ickes denies making up these details of the story. “We certainly went to the zoo,” he told PageSix. "The article never says she was speaking in her own special language to the penguins. That would be insane." Almost as insane as somebody imagining that they went to the zoo with a celebrity.
