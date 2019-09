In a Jennifer Aniston-style essay for The Huffington Post , Renee Zellweger highlighted the dangers of so-called "snark entertainment" in gossip magazines and the way it can seep into mainstream media.The Oscar-winning actress argues that though an infamous October 2014 tabloid report claiming she'd undergone eye surgery in pursuit of a more youthful appearance "didn’t matter," the way it sparked a wider debate in more traditionally reputable areas of the media did."It became the catalyst for my inclusion in subsequent legitimate news stories about self-acceptance and women succumbing to social pressure to look and age a certain way," Zellweger writes. "In my opinion, that tabloid speculations become the subject of mainstream news reporting does matter."Almost as an aside, Zellweger points out that the "eye surgery" story was false, but she's more concerned with attacking the "double standard" which still allows women, however successful and respected, to be judged according to perceived flaws in their appearance."The resulting message is problematic for younger generations and impressionable minds, and undoubtably triggers myriad subsequent issues regarding conformity, prejudice, equality, self-acceptance, bullying, and health," Zellweger argues.