Amy Schumer Slams Comedian's Horrible Rape Comments

Amy Schumer denounced a fellow comedian's comments about rape and rape survivors. Kurt Metzger has been churning out sexist insults and victim-shaming statements on social media for days in light of Upright Citizens Brigade's decision to ban comedian Aaron Glaser after multiple women accused him of sexual assaults going back years. "I am so saddened and disappointed in Kurt Metzger," Schumer tweeted. "He is my friend and a great writer and I couldn't be more against his recent actions."
Schumer added that "Kurt does not work for me. He is not a writer on my show. Please stop asking me about it. His words are not mine." According to IMDB, however, Metzger has writing credits on 39 episodes of Inside Amy Schumer — including every episode of season four, which aired from April to June 2016. He also has acting credits on seven episodes, including this year's popular "Welcome to the Gun Show."
Metzger's comments are, plainly, vile and dangerous. "Don't fucking complain about the police not helping if you didn't bother going to the police at all," he wrote in one of many offensive Facebook posts. "'Why aren't the rape kits being tested??' Because instead of actually educating women with useful information on what to do if they are victimized, you blather nonsense about 'culture' and then tell them being weak is being strong."
The comedian wrote of rape accusers: "If we ask them to even merely also post a vague account of what happened before asking us to believe that would like re-raping their rape! These women are as BRAVE as they are sore!" And he took aim at "internet feminists" and those who use the phrase "rape apologist." He wrote, "What exactly is a 'rape apologist?' Is that like 'cuck?' A meaningless word that the weak and stupid hurl at their superior to make his dick hard?" Like we said, horrible.
