Amy Schumer Posts & Immediately Deletes Incredibly Racist Tweet



The comedian is receiving criticism for posting — and quickly deleting — a racist tweet on Sept. 2. Paulo L. dos Santos, an economics professor at the New School, tweeted the following in the wake of Dunham's interview controversy: "Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, et. al. refuse 2C that misogyny among men of color, while hideously prevalent, is no more so than among white men." Schumer replied, "how would you know? Statistically who is hollerin at you in the street more pa?"

