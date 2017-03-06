Corinne Olympios hasn't let getting dumped on TV cramp her style. On March 4, the weekend after her Bachelor elimination aired, she Instagrammed herself chilling by the pool in her home city of Miami.
"We roll deep," she wrote in an Instagram caption punctuated with the hashtag #squadgoals and tagged with the location Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The upscale resort is known for its luxurious spa, celebrity sightings, free-form pool, and shopping.
Corinne's road to Bachelor heartbreak was rocky. As this season's token villain, she received plenty of criticism from viewers along with her fellow contestants. Some of it may have been warranted, but she was also subject to her (un)fair share of slut-shaming.
Advertisement
That didn't stop Bachelor Nick Viall from keeping her around through hometown dates, but he eliminated her during last Monday's episode. "I'm going to miss the hell out of you. I have so much love for you, Corinne," he said, according to Us.
"Corinne is truly one of the most interesting, caring, and charismatic women I’ve ever known," he wrote in a blog post afterward. "To this day I miss Corinne, and she deserves all the love in the world."
She may miss him, too, but she's not dwelling on the breakup too much. By the time she was in the limo ride home, she'd already had a moment of clarity. "I’m trying to, you know, say things that men think are appropriate — and you know what, I’m done," she said. "Done trying to show my men how much I worship them and I love them and I care for them and I support them. I need that. So if someone feels that way about me, they can come and tell me, and they can bring a ring to go along with it. I am done trying to impress these men. I want it to be me. And whatever happens happens, but I will never kiss up to a man ever again in my life."
And now, she doesn't look like she's trying to impress anyone. We hope she spent the weekend living it up with her squad — for herself.
Advertisement