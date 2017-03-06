She may miss him, too, but she's not dwelling on the breakup too much. By the time she was in the limo ride home, she'd already had a moment of clarity. "I’m trying to, you know, say things that men think are appropriate — and you know what, I’m done," she said. "Done trying to show my men how much I worship them and I love them and I care for them and I support them. I need that. So if someone feels that way about me, they can come and tell me, and they can bring a ring to go along with it. I am done trying to impress these men. I want it to be me. And whatever happens happens, but I will never kiss up to a man ever again in my life."