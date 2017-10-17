A Week In Miami, FL, On A $46,000 Salary

3:20 p.m. — Make it to the restaurant and get to meet the chef in person. He is way cuter than his headshot, and friendlier than he was over the phone. I ask a few questions and the conversation is flowing nicely. He makes a few jokes and offers to let me try some of his dishes. I don't oppose. We share yellowtail ceviche and grilled octopus over jokes about Miami restaurant clichés. I get a slight suspicion that he might be flirting with me, but I keep it professional. I do my tasting, get my answers, and head home. Of course, I give him my business card at the end so the ball is on his court now...