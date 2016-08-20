Sure, A-listers party with their #girlsquads on private islands and yachts bigger than your apartment. But can they jet off to paradise with a gaggle of besties? Um, well, probably. But the point is, so can you.
We’re teaming up with Her Campus and Scoutmob for the ultimate #girlsquad getaway to Miami. Bring three friends along for a three-night stay at the ultra-modern Dream South Beach, where you can float in the infinity pool; get pampered at the on-premise spa; and throw back cocktails on the rooftop lounge. We’ll give you $1,500 to spend on flights, plus a $250 gift card to Scoutmob, where you can load up on unique handcrafted jewelry, clothing, home decor, and more (friendship bracelets, anyone?).
Prepare yourself for the paparazzi, and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 8/28/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
We’re teaming up with Her Campus and Scoutmob for the ultimate #girlsquad getaway to Miami. Bring three friends along for a three-night stay at the ultra-modern Dream South Beach, where you can float in the infinity pool; get pampered at the on-premise spa; and throw back cocktails on the rooftop lounge. We’ll give you $1,500 to spend on flights, plus a $250 gift card to Scoutmob, where you can load up on unique handcrafted jewelry, clothing, home decor, and more (friendship bracelets, anyone?).
Prepare yourself for the paparazzi, and enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 8/28/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement