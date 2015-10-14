Is It Too Late To Save Miami And New Orleans From The Rising Seas?

If parading during Mardi Gras or sunning on South Beach are on your travel to-do list, you may want to speed things up. A new scientific study predicts that New Orleans and Miami will be submerged by ocean in coming years — no matter what humans do to counteract climate change.



The study identifies “lock-in dates beyond which the cumulative effects of carbon emissions likely commit them to long-term sea-level rise that could submerge land under more than half of the city’s population" — in other words, the dates by which we'll have screwed up the climate so badly, there's no reversing it. Miami's and New Orleans' dates are already behind us.



Scientists including Benjamin Strauss, Ph.D., the executive director of the climate news and research nonprofit Climate Central, published the alarming finding that the two cities are on a one-way path toward widespread flooding in a peer-reviewed October 12 issue of the Proceedings of the National Academy of the Sciences.