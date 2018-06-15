Skip navigation!
Nina Wolpow
Father's Day
The Surprising, Controversial Story Behind Father's Day
Nina Wolpow
Jun 15, 2018
Shopping
Our Favorite NYC Shoe Stores & What To Buy There
Bianca Heyward
Mar 15, 2017
World News
Vice Journalist Accused Of Working With ISIS Freed After 131 Days
KAELYN FORDE
Jan 5, 2016
World News
Inside An Inspiring School That's Empowering Girls In Iran
Farzaneh was 16 when she discovered she was pregnant. Desolate after years of living with no mother and a neglectful father, the teen had tried to end
by
Torey Van Oot
Culture
Striking Pictures Show What Beauty Pageants Look Like Behind The ...
As the year draws to a close, It’s a time to look back on things that happened over the past twelve months. Over the next few days, we’ll be
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
The Biggest Stories of 2015, In Photos
Pausing to reflect on the most newsworthy U.S. events of 2015 was an interesting exercise. First, we made a list: What did we write about the most? How
by
Nina Wolpow
World News
The Princess Making Big Strides for Women In Saudi Arabia
Update: On Saturday, Saudi women will go to the polls to vote for the first time in the country's municipal elections. It is also the first time Saudi
by
KAELYN FORDE
US
4-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Angry Driver
A 4-year-old girl is dead after an armed suspect in another car pulled up to her family's truck and shot her in the head. Authorities in Albuquerque,
by
Nina Wolpow
US
A Long-Overdue Pardon For A Man Who Helped Free Slaves
Samuel Burris, a free Black man born in Delaware in 1808, helped slaves escape by way of the Underground Railroad during the first half of the 19th
by
Nina Wolpow
People
Joe Biden Announces He's Not Running For President
Vice President of the United States Joe Biden stood next to his wife and Barack Obama in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday morning and told the
by
Nina Wolpow
US
Judge Demands Blood From Offenders Too Poor To Pay — Literally
"There's a blood drive outside," Alabama circuit court judge Marvin Wiggins told offenders who showed up in his courtroom in September, according to a
by
Nina Wolpow
People
Kid Arrested For Clock Gets To Stargaze With Obama Tonight
Ahmed Mohamed used to be the 14-year-old whose passion for science landed him in handcuffs in September. Now, Ahmed is about to become the 14-year-old
by
Nina Wolpow
US
A Big Step Toward Ending "Cure Gay People" Therapy
"I went to a weekend retreat and we were told certain things were supposed to happen — God would speak to us and give us a new identity," says Josh
by
Nina Wolpow
Culture
6-Year-Old Shoots & Kills His Brother, Playing Cops & Robbers
A 6-year-old boy shot his 3-year-old brother, Eian, in the face over the weekend, the Chicago Tribune reports, nothing the shooting took place during a
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
An American Is Shot Every Week — By A Toddler
A study by a writer at the Washington Post's Wonkblog uncovered a startling stat. In the U.S., a person is shot every week — by a toddler. Christopher
by
Nina Wolpow
US
The Way Of The Turtle & More Life Lessons From Gloria Steinem
Gloria Steinem is the world's most famous feminist — and she's probably held that title since before you were born. Though some try to peg her to a
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
Is It Too Late To Save Miami And New Orleans From The Rising Seas?
If parading during Mardi Gras or sunning on South Beach are on your travel to-do list, you may want to speed things up. A new scientific study predicts
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
Miss The Debate? It's All In These 5 Videos
On Tuesday night, we got our first chance to see all the Democrats in the 2016 field speak together, in one room, on the issues that matter most. After
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
A GOP Candidate Posted Super Offensive Tweets, But It Wasn't Trump
Donald Trump made a big deal about his plans to live-tweet tonight's Democratic debate. And then, surprisingly for those of us who are used to his feed's
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
What's Bill Clinton's Favorite Thing To Do In Vegas?
It's a Tuesday evening, and former President Bill Clinton is hanging out in Sin City. Usually, we'd be a little concerned about that. On this particular
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
Who Is The Mystery Wizard At The Democratic Debate?
The Democratic debate has its first in-audience celebrity, and he's rocking some serious chin hair. Meet Democratic Dumbledore. At the last Republican
by
Nina Wolpow
US
Who Are The Other Three Democratic Presidential Candidates?
OK, pop quiz: Without Googling, how many Democratic candidates are currently running for president? If you said five, you are right — and you know a
by
Nina Wolpow
People
Meet The Most Powerful Woman In NYC
One of the most powerful people in the largest city in the U.S. is a woman you've probably never heard of. Her name is Melissa Mark-Viverito, she's the
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
Internet Raises $800K For Vet Who Tried To Stop Oregon Shooter
When the family of Army veteran Chris Mintz decided to launch a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the hero's medical bills, they had no idea how quickly
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
6,000 Prisoners Will Be Freed Early, Just In Time For The Holidays
The Department of Justice will release 6,000 prisoners — the biggest group of federal prisoners ever — early, just in time for the holidays. It
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
Bill Clinton Denies Our Favorite Donald Trump Conspiracy Theory
Bill Clinton is planning to vote for Hillary. Or, as he put it, "the lady I saw singing on Saturday Night Live." The former president and perhaps future
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
Boy, 11, Charged With Murder For Shooting 8-Year-Old Neighbor
An 11-year-old Tennessee boy has been accused of murdering his 8-year-old neighbor. According to reports, the boy, whose name has not been released, and
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
GOP Candidate: Let's Give Guns To Kindergarten Teachers
Following the horrific shooting at Umpqua Community College in Oregon last Thursday, we've heard politicians of all stripes share their plans for
by
Nina Wolpow
US News
She Got Taunted By A Racist Frat Boy - & Decided To Speak Out
In late September, University of Southern California student, Rini Sampath, was walking by a frat house on campus when, she says, a member leaned out
by
Nina Wolpow
Politics
California's New "Right To Die" Law Is Inspired By Brittany Maynard
California Gov. Jerry Brown just signed a bill that could bring comfort to terminally ill people in the final moments of their lives — and may also
by
Nina Wolpow
