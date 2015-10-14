On Tuesday night, we got our first chance to see all the Democrats in the 2016 field speak together, in one room, on the issues that matter most. After all the hype surrounding the GOP debates, watching the Dems was a well-needed break.
For most of the night, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders — the party's clear frontrunners — dominated the conversation and host Anderson Cooper's attention. The underdogs (Jim Webb, Lincoln Chafee, and Martin O'Malley) stayed hopeful, though at times not so convincingly, and tried to butt in. O'Malley did okay, but the other two floundered dismally.
And, in the background of all this fun, Donald Trump and Mike Huckabee live-tweeted streams of offensive nonsense, reminding us that every night is a full moon for the GOP's wolves.
If you weren't engaged in a cutthroat game of political bingo like we were, check out these videos. They're the best moments of Debate No. 1, Democratic-style, ranked according to awesomeness.
1. Bernie's outburst. "We're sick of hearing about YA DAMN EMAILS!" the Vermont senator shouted, regarding Hillary's scandal.
For most of the night, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders — the party's clear frontrunners — dominated the conversation and host Anderson Cooper's attention. The underdogs (Jim Webb, Lincoln Chafee, and Martin O'Malley) stayed hopeful, though at times not so convincingly, and tried to butt in. O'Malley did okay, but the other two floundered dismally.
And, in the background of all this fun, Donald Trump and Mike Huckabee live-tweeted streams of offensive nonsense, reminding us that every night is a full moon for the GOP's wolves.
If you weren't engaged in a cutthroat game of political bingo like we were, check out these videos. They're the best moments of Debate No. 1, Democratic-style, ranked according to awesomeness.
1. Bernie's outburst. "We're sick of hearing about YA DAMN EMAILS!" the Vermont senator shouted, regarding Hillary's scandal.
Advertisement
"We're sick of hearing about YA DAMN EMAILS"- Bernie SandersPosted by Refinery29 on Tuesday, October 13, 2015
2. Hillary addresses mass shootings. She called for the whole country to stand up to the NRA and said we haven't done enough about — and Sanders isn't tough enough on — gun violence.
That moment Hillary Clinton says what we're all thinking about our gun problem.Posted by Refinery29 on Tuesday, October 13, 2015
3. Carly Fiorina is flat-out wrong about family leave. Hillary explained why and how.
4. Bernie Sanders was adorable Bernie Sanders. When his friend and fellow candidate Jim Webb wasn't doing so well, Bernie picked him up. [Cue Toy Story soundtrack]
5. Anderson Cooper told the truth about drugs. We've all smoked pot!
Favorite Anderson Cooper moment of the night so far...Posted by Refinery29 on Tuesday, October 13, 2015
Advertisement