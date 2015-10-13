Donald Trump Found A Way To Join Tonight's Democratic Debate

Tonight's Democratic presidential debate will be lacking the Donald Trump insult machine that made the first two Republican debates must-watch television, but the candidate isn't exactly sitting this one out. Trump announced this morning that he will live-tweet the proceedings, which means that no matter how calm Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Martin O'Malley, and the two other competitors keep things, someone will still get called a "loser."
At the request of many, and even though I expect it to be a very boring two hours, I will be covering the Democrat Debate live on twitter!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2015
Trump has already taken swipes at the major Democratic candidates. He's insulted Bernie Sanders for identifying as a Democratic Socialist, and he said this weekend that he thinks Hillary Clinton "shouldn't be allowed to run."
For her part, Clinton welcomed Trump to the Twitter fold. She tweeted, "Glad you'll be watching. It's going to be 'huge.'"
But Trump seems to have saved his nastiest words for struggling third-place candidate Martin O'Malley. Back in August, O'Malley apologized to Black Lives Matter activists for saying, "Black lives matter. White lives matter. All lives matter," which they found minimized their concerns about police brutality toward people of color. Trump's response? He called O'Malley a "disgusting little weak pathetic baby."
Advertisement