A GOP Candidate Posted Super Offensive Tweets, But It Wasn't Trump

Donald Trump made a big deal about his plans to live-tweet tonight's Democratic debate . And then, surprisingly for those of us who are used to his feed's endless insults, he was pretty mild. He spent a lot of time retweeting supporters about how boring it all was and popped off a few uninspired burns.But, fear not. Another Republican candidate, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, stepped in and took his place — insulting everyone and everything he could think of.Huckabee began hating on the debate before it started. His number one target: Hillary Clinton, who he pegged as a flip-flopper (it's a common criticism, and one she opened the debate by addressing). But his real dig came later, when his tweets went from a little rude to racist.