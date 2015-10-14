Martin O'Malley Totally Nailed This One Answer

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley had a hard time finding a way to stand out from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Democratic debate on Tuesday night, but he saved his absolute best material for his closing statement. During his final 90 seconds, O'Malley pointed out the huge difference between what happened tonight and what unfolded during the two Republican presidential debates.



"On this stage you didn't hear anyone denigrate women, you didn't hear anyone make racist comments about new immigrants, you didn't hear anyone speak ill of anyone because of their religious belief," O'Malley said. "What you heard was an honest debate of what will move us forward, to lead to a clean electric grid by 2050, and employ more of our people, rebuild our cities and towns, educate our children at higher and better levels, and include more people in the economic and social life in our country."



Sanders agreed with O'Malley after the debate that actual matters of substance were on the table tonight, which was only one of many moments when the candidates agreed on certain issues. That fundamental agreement is part of the optimism toward the future that O'Malley held up at the end of the night.



"I truly believe we are standing on the threshold on a new era of American progress. Talk to our young people under 30. You'll never find among them people that want to bash immigrants or people that want to deny rights to gay couples. That tells me we are moving to a more connected, generous and compassionate place and we need to speak to the goodness within our country," O'Malley said.

