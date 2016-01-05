Vice Journalist Accused Of Working With ISIS Freed After 131 Days

Greste said that press freedom must be vigorously defended.



"Around the world, generally, the media gets a rough ride. There isn't an enormous amount of respect for journalists and journalism," Greste said. "What our case has demonstrated is how important a free press is."



"What I would like people to take away from this is how imporant a free, properly functioning press really is to democracies everywhere," he continues. We need to protect it and we need to stand up for it, and we can't allow press freedom to be eroded in the face of the nebulous, imprecise goal of national security unless there is a clear imperative to do so. The emphasis must be on defending that principle of press freedom."



To show solidarity with the Vice News and Al Jazeera teams, social media users — including Refinery29 — are using the hashtag #JournalismIsNotACrime. Al Jazeera has also made this video advocating for press freedom around the world.

