6-Year-Old Shoots & Kills His Brother, Playing Cops & Robbers

Santiago reportedly left the gun in a pair of pajama pants on top of his refrigerator. While Santiago was at work, his wife was running errands, and 3-year-old Eian was eating macaroni and cheese, the 6-year-old climbed up, took hold of the gun, and shot his brother.Shootings by children are a shockingly common problem in the United States. Last week, a study from the Washington Post's Wonkblog found that a toddler shoots someone every week . The victims in these cases ranged from a toddler killing himself or herself, an adult, or another child. In Tennessee earlier this month , an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his 8-year-old neighbor. The boy is being charged for the crime. Some people said he did it because his neighbor — a little girl named MaKayla Dryer — wouldn't let him play with her puppies.The CDC found that in 2013 alone, 896 children age 14 or younger died in the U.S. from "assault (homicide) by way of firearm discharge." That is nearly 75 children a month.