An American Is Shot Every Week — By A Toddler

"It is worth noting that the shootings don't necessarily follow broader population trends. California, the most populous state in the nation, hasn't had any. Nobody has been shot by a toddler in New England or the Upper Midwest," Ingraham writes. In other words, in states with stricter firearm laws, toddlers aren't killing people with guns (unless the media hasn't been covering such incidents, which would be unlikely).As Everytown, an organization that advocates for stricter firearm regulation nationwide, points out, incidences of unintentional child gun deaths are directly correlated to children's ability to gain access to firearms. When states mandate that adults lock and store their guns, kids don't get hold of them.Malcolm Gladwell's feature story in The New Yorker this week is also worth noting. Gladwell points out the un-randomness of gun violence, as well. By citing the work of sociologists such as Mark Granovetter, who studied riots, and Nathan E. Patton, who observed the behavior of school shooters, Gladwell argues that gun violence in schools is becoming systematized. Precedent is making more and more kids into confident perpetrators.This is one more instance when it's hard to argue — as lots of conservatives have — that the solution to the problem is more guns.