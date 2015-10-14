What's Bill Clinton's Favorite Thing To Do In Vegas?

It's a Tuesday evening, and former President Bill Clinton is hanging out in Sin City. Usually, we'd be a little concerned about that. On this particular night, however, he has a good reason: the first Democratic debate is underway, and he wanted to shout out his support for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
From what must be the least-tricked-out hotel room in Las Vegas, Bill tweeted the following quip:
From what must be the least-tricked-out hotel room in Las Vegas, Bill tweeted the following quip:
What happens in Vegas...is I watch @HillaryClinton prove she's the most qualified candidate for POTUS. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/ax1d56Whwt— Bill Clinton (@billclinton) October 14, 2015
It's an adorable one-liner, and the message is no joke. As Hillary makes her first debate debut in this presidential run, her husband wants the world to know he's with her, so he made it into a hashtag. Kudos, Bill — we're thinking of co-opting that one.
The good vibes might be working their way to the stage. After Sen. Bernie Sanders shut down the overworked conversation over Hillary's email scandal, and the two frontrunners shook hands, Hillary pulled a total badass moment.
"Do you want to comment?" host Anderson Cooper asked Hillary, regarding her emails.
"No," she said.
Sometimes, less is just way, way more.
The good vibes might be working their way to the stage. After Sen. Bernie Sanders shut down the overworked conversation over Hillary's email scandal, and the two frontrunners shook hands, Hillary pulled a total badass moment.
"Do you want to comment?" host Anderson Cooper asked Hillary, regarding her emails.
"No," she said.
Sometimes, less is just way, way more.
Advertisement