The most interesting is probably Webb, who has generated the most internet searches of the trio. He's a former senator from Virginia and a retired Marine Corps officer. Of those polled, about 2% of Democratic voters said they'd support Webb, while fewer than 0.5% said they'd go for either Chafee or O'Malley.Webb speaks proudly about his military service and might use it as a point of contrast: He's the only veteran among the Democratic candidates. And he's got an interesting, bipartisan role on his résumé: He was Secretary of the Navy under Ronald Reagan.As a senator, Webb voted for prison reforms that would reduce overcrowding, and he criticized the Iraq War. He's in favor of reproductive rights for women and is for marriage equality, but he would support the Keystone pipeline and deeply opposes the current deal with Iran.He's also a novelist, the author of over 10 books, and he wrote and produced the 2000 movie Rules of Engagement. And Webb won an Emmy for a report on the Lebanese Civil War. Heading into tonight's debate, many see him as the candidate most likely to make a splash.