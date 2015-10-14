Who Is The Mystery Wizard At The Democratic Debate?

The Democratic debate has its first in-audience celebrity, and he's rocking some serious chin hair. Meet Democratic Dumbledore.
At the last Republican debate, a mysterious man starting generating a ton of attention. The so-called "hot guy" behind host Jake Tapper briefly became a national obsession. Later, we found out he was Gregory Caruso, a budding filmmaker and recent USC grad and evident GOP-superfan.
Tonight's man of the moment is a little less Christian Grey, and a little more Gandalf with a late night beer habit.
I want to know more about this dude. #demdebate pic.twitter.com/7c8UBTVwMM— Kristin Klingshirn (@KrisKling) October 14, 2015
We have three main theories about this:
1) Someone is getting an early start on Halloween, and testing popular support for the getup.
2) He's been planted by the Duck Dynasty clan to make a guerrilla appeal for Bobby Jindal. (The Robertson family says it supports the Louisiana Governor.)
3) He's just an ordinary Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter, in town to show his solidarity.
We'll update as soon as more information emerges.
