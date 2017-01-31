Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Care What Scott Disick Does In Miami

Scott Disick has been seen getting close to a twentysomething model in Miami this week. And Kourtney Kardashian gives zero fucks. Several days after hanging out with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on vacation in Costa Rica, Disick was spotted cozying up to a woman, confirmed by ET to be model J Lynne Harris. Naturally, their poolside PDA sparked rumors. But according to reports, Kardashian isn't concerned if the rumors are true or not. "Kourtney could not care less that Scott hooks up with other girls. They are broken up," a source told ET. "There has been no chance of reconciliation for quite some time now." Kardashian and Disick split in 2015. Since then, they've amicably co-parented their three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. Last year, the pair shared cryptic soundbites and social media posts prompting talk of their getting back together. From the looks of things, though, even the most optimistic fans can see that's not the case (at least for the near future).
